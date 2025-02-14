Graffiti in downtown Rochester appears to target Elon Musk

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Commuters on I-490 West in downtown Rochester encountered an unexpected sight on Thursday.

Graffiti with the words “Who will kill Elon?” appeared on the 490 off-ramp bridge to Howell Street, seemingly referencing Elon Musk.

News10NBC has reached out to New York State Police, the Department of Transportation, and the FBI about the graffiti, as Musk is a federal employee.

