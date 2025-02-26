Grand jury indicts two more suspects in murder of Sam Nordquist

ONTARIO COUNTY, N.Y. — Two more suspects have been indicted by a grand jury in the murder of transgender man Sam Nordquist in Ontario County.

The district attorney’s office confirmed that Kimberly Socchia and Thomas Eaves have been indicted on at least one felony charge in Nordquist’s death.

The charges are unknown at this time as the indictment hasn’t been filed. Once it is filed, they will appear in Ontario County Court.

Eaves and Socchia were arrested and charged with second-degree murder of depraved indifference on Feb. 22 in the death of Nordquist.

In total, seven people have now been charged in the murder of Nordquist as police said he was tortured and killed.

Nordquist, originally from Minnesota, traveled to New York back in September.

His body was found in a field in Yates County in February.

RELATED: