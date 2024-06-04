Greece Board of Education will hold meeting about bus delays

GREECE, N.Y. — The Greece Board of Education is holding a meeting on Tuesday to discuss delays in getting students to school.

The meeting is open to the public and starts at 6:30 p.m. at the transportation and support services facility on Latta Road.

News10NBC reported last week about some students arriving to school in Greece hours late because their buses are late as the year nears its end. One parent said her child’s bus was two hours late a few times a week.

Officials with the Greece Central School District say there are three main issues to discuss, a bus driver shortage, a large volume of internal requests, and the number of schools and programs.