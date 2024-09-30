Greece family awakened by police after fifth water main break in 24 hours damages home, cars

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

GREECE, N.Y. – A family in Greece was awakened by police last Friday because outside their house was the fifth water main break on their street in less than 24 hours.

“We were actually woken up by the police at our door saying that there had been another water main break,” said Ashley McCullough, who lives at the home where one of the breaks occurred.

The rocks and stones thrown by the water hit their home and shattered the windows of their cars. They are scattered on the front lawn, making it impossible to mow the grass right now. This is the second time the water main has broken in this spot in the past six years.

Ashley McCullough went outside the next day and recorded the damage. The geyser threw hundreds of rocks and stones into the air, damaging Ashley and her boyfriend’s cars.

Ashley McCullough: “This is one of my vehicles with a broken rear hatch. The rear window in the soft top is completely shattered. There are rocks inside. Everything is soaking wet.”

“That’s what our whole life is surrounded by, is our cars,” McCullough said in an interview. “So the fact that those got damaged and may even be totaled is just very upsetting.”

Berkeley Brean, News10NBC: “What are you worried about now?”

Ashley McCullough: “Um, I’m worried about the same thing happening again.”

McCullough expressed gratitude that the Monroe County Water Authority restored water quickly, but also concern about the quality and longevity of the repair, given that the last one only lasted six years.

Steve Savage, MCWA Director of Engineering, explained that the incident started with two breaks caused by corrosion. As crews were making repairs, a valve failed, likely causing a pressure surge that created three more breaks.

Berkeley Brean: “The homeowner’s concern is that it could happen again. How do you prevent it from happening again on any road but particularly that one?”

Steve Savage: “So, we take a look at every water main break that occurs. Moving forward we’ll keep our eye on it and see if there’s any indication of anything we can do mechanically like the valve that failed.”

McCullough says they plan to send damage estimates to the Water Authority’s insurance adjuster, as three of their cars were damaged. However, suing municipalities and authorities can be challenging due to “notice of prior defect” clauses in their codes. These state that unless they receive written notice of a problem, they are not liable for damages — a dilemma for residents who would have no way of knowing to provide such notice before a break occurs.

As for the rocks scattered across their lawn, the Water Authority has promised to clean them up once the grass dries, in a process they call “rock hounding the yard.”

