Greece house fire kills family pet, resident jumps out window to safety

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A homeowner in Greece is in stable condition after a house fire on Berkshire Drive.

Firefighters say they got to the scene around 8:40 Thursday morning and the homeowner was on the roof, because after they heard smoke alarms they jumped from a a window on the second floor onto the porch roof.

The homeowner was brought to a hospital after inhaling smoke, but a family pet died in the fire.

The fire is currently under investigation and The American Red Cross is working to help the homeowner.

Officials say this fire is a prime example of the importance of working smoke detectors that serve as critical warning systems during an emergency. Those who need help getting a working smoke detector, can reach out to the American Red Cross.