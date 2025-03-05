Greece judge dismisses parts of ex-police deputy chief’s lawsuit

GREECE, N.Y. — A judge has dismissed parts of a lawsuit filed by former Greece Police Deputy Chief Casey Voelkl against the Town of Greece.

Voelkl sought emotional and economic damages following his demotion after his former police chief’s drunk driving crash. He claimed that Town Supervisor Bill Reilich retaliated against him after he requested an investigation into the crash by the Monroe County District Attorney.

However, on Wednesday the judge found Voelkl’s arguments for damages to be legally unconvincing.

