Greece man found shot on Flint Street porch in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — An 18-year-old Greece man was found shot to death on a porch on Flint Street in Rochester on Monday.

Devin Barstow was shot multiple times around 4 p.m. in the back lot of School No. 19, which is connected to an R-Center. Police believe he had no connection to the school.

After being shot, Barstow was able to run to the porch of a vacant house on Flint Street, where he laid for two hours until someone found him and called 911.

“My reaction was one of concern, because although the shooting, the tragic shooting did not occur at the school, it did occur near the school. And a school cannot be safe if the neighborhood is not safe,” said Adam Urbanski, president of the Rochester Teachers Association.

News10NBC reached out to the school district about the security protocols in place. A spokesperson referred us to the police department.

Barstow is the 42nd homicide in Rochester this year. Police do not have any suspects in custody and have not released any information about a possible motive. Anyone with information or video that could help is asked to contact 911.

