Greece man sentenced for selling valuable sports cards he never owned

GREECE, N.Y. — A Greece man was sentenced to more than two years in prison for selling valuable sports cards that he never had or never intended to deliver.

Kyle Bertrand, 35, was convicted of defrauding six people in Florida, Ohio, Missouri, and Pennsylvania out of about $33,360. He must pay that money back in restitution.

U.S. attorneys say he fraudulently advertised his sports card business on social media between October 2021 and February 2022. His ads showed images of the rare sports cards. When buyers contacted him, he asked for a wire transfer payment and sent buyers a shipment confirmation. However, the buyers received empty boxes or far less valuable cards.

Attorneys say Bertrand also stole sports cards by buying them with his credit card and then disputing the payment, which revoked his payment to the seller. The FBI investigated the case.