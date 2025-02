GREECE, N.Y. — Have you see the person pictured above? Police say they stole a check from a mailbox, altered it, and cashed it in a neighboring town.

Greece Police posted photos of the suspect to X on Friday, asking anyone with information to call the tip line at 585-581-4016.

🚨WANTED FOR IDENTITY THEFT, FORGERY, GRAND LARCENY🚨



This #SUSPECT stole a check from a mailbox in town then deposited the forged and altered check at a bank in an adjoining town.



Do you recognize this #SUSPECT? Any INFO? 📲Call the GPD tip line @ 585-581-4016 or 📨email… pic.twitter.com/e2FZMJmzK8 — Greece Police NY (@GreecePoliceNY) February 7, 2025

The suspect is wanted for identity theft, forgery, and grand larceny.

