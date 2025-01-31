Greece Police launches program to improve interactions with those with special needs

GREECE, N.Y. — A new program in Greece aims to make communication between those with special needs and police officers easier and safer.

The Greece Police Department (GPD) announced the program Friday, and calls it the “C.A.R.E. Alert Program.”

How it works

If you are the parent, guardian, or friend of someone with autism, Alzheimer’s, substance abuse disorders, dementia, Down syndrome, or any other special need, you’re encouraged to enroll.

“Enrolling” involves submitting a form with generic information about the person along with a recent photo. The form gets linked to the person’s address and will be information immediatley available to officers interacting with them.

The purpose

The program allows officers responding to a scene to learn important details about how a person may communicate, act, and react to officers immediately. GPD says once officers understand the needs of someone, they can respond in a way that ensures safety for both parties.

Officers say the program is especially useful for those prone to wandering and who require specific care.

How to enroll

To enroll yourself or a loved one, you need to submit a form by clicking here.

If someone who is enrolled in the program moves, contact GPD at CAREalert@greeceny.gov to update that information. Removal of yourself or a loved one from the program can be done at any time.

For answers to frequently asked questions about the program, click here.