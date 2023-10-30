Greece school district marching band wins state championship

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A big congratulations in order for the Greece Central School Districts marching band.

The Blue Knights marching band won the New York State championship at the Field Band Conference in Syracuse. The band has roughly 100 kids and is made up of 6th through 12th graders from all four high schools and middle schools.

Band director Brian King says his students have gone through an incredible transformation leading up to this moment.

“It’s fabulous. This is about them. It’s about the kids. It’s about their journey, their energy, their effort, and they are the champions,” King said.

The team has been competing for 17 years and this is the first year they’ve won.