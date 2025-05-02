Greece staple “Jim’s at the Mall” is closing its doors May 15

GREECE, N.Y. – Longtime customers are rushing to Jim’s at the Mall for one last meal before the restaurant closes on May 15. A sign posted outside the restaurant indicated Wilmorite Management initially promised to relocate the business but later backed out. The mall says it offered Jim’s another location, which they declined.

Decades ago, Jim’s at the Mall was known as Critic’s at the Mall. Elena Knapp took over in 2016, and it has been Jim’s at the Mall ever since.

“This was a favorite place for my brother and myself until he passed away. We were here every week at Jim’s for breakfast or lunch,” said Marge DeGrave, a longtime customer. “We’re very disappointed because it’s a restaurant that’s family oriented, reasonable prices, good food, and there’s not another one around here like it.”

Wilmorite Management Group confirmed there few spaces available for restaurants, and one was offered to Jim’s, which they declined. The lease for the current location is almost up.

Much of the space will be taken over by Boscov’s. The department store will take up 175,000 sq. ft. It is expected to open in the Fall of 2025.

There is another Jim’s location on Main Street in Rochester that will remain open.

See the full mall statement below:

“Jim’s at the Mall is a wonderful restaurant and its presence at Greece Ridge will be sorely missed. It’s unfortunate we were unable to come to terms on a new deal for another location. The door will remain open for Jim’s at the Mall to return to Greece Ridge, as we too are a Rochester based family run business and appreciate their partnership over the years.”

