ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Greek hospitality and culture will be on display for four days. The Rochester Greek Festival returns on Thursday and runs through Sunday.

The festival at the parking lot of the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church on 962 East Avenue celebrates Greek food, music, dancing, and culture. Volunteers will serve traditional Greek dishes including gyro, souvlaki, spanakopita, lamb shanks, pastichio, and moussaka. There will also be Greek coffee, wine, and desserts including baklava.

People can also listen to live music from a traditional Greek band and watch groups of Greek dancers from kindergarteners to adults perform. There will also be tours of the church, shopping, and children’s activities at the festival.

The festival runs from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Thursday through Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday. Food lines closed at 9 p.m. every night. You can see music and dancing schedules, a menu, or sign up to volunteer here.

Part of the funds raised from the festival will support local charities. In the past, the festival has supported Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Rochester, the House of Mercy, and 13thirty Cancer Connect.

Band performs at Greek Festival (WHEC file photo)