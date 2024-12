LEROY, N.Y. — A “mean one” was arrested in a school’s cafeteria in LeRoy.

This “bad banana” was trying to steal Christmas presents before The LeRoy Police Department — and a few kids from Pre-K and second grade — stopped him in his tracks.

We’re hearing his trusty steed, Max, posted his bail and took him back to Whoville.

News10NBC recommends not even touching him with a 39-and-a-half foot pole.