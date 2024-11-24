Guest stabbed to death in Rochester apartment, tenant says it was self-defense

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – On Sunday at 2:15 a.m. Rochester police officers found a man in his late 20s lying on the fourth-floor hallway with a stab wound to his chest at E.L. Tower apartments at 500 South Avenue. He was rushed to the hospital and pronounced dead shortly after he got there.

A tenant of the building admitted to stabbing the victim, saying it was in self-defense. He is cooperating with police.

The victim was a guest of the tenant who stabbed him, he didn’t live in the building. This was an isolated incident and there was no danger to the other tenants.

No charges have been filed at this time. The case will be presented to the district attorney’s office for review.