Guide to Memorial Day events across the Rochester area

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Memorial Day is coming up on Monday, May 27. Towns across the area and the City of Rochester will hold parades and ceremonies to honor military members who died while serving their country.

Here’s your guide to events on Memorial Day. If you would like an event added to this post, please email webmaster@whec.com.

City of Rochester

The city’s Memorial Day Parade will start at 10:30 a.m. at the corner of East and Alexander, head down East Avenue, and end at the corner of Main and Fitzhugh.

The parade route will be closed to traffic at 10 a.m. and will reopen after the parade is complete around 1 p.m. In addition, these street will be closed from 8:30 to 11 a.m. for staging:

East Avenue between Alexander Street and Arnold Park

Sibley Place at East Avenue

Meigs Street between Park Avenue and East Avenue

Arnold Park from East Avenue to Park Avenue

Strathallan Park from East Avenue to University Avenue

Prince Street between East Avenue and College Avenue

Pittsford

Pittsford’s parade will start at 10 a.m. at the corner of West Jefferson Road and Sutherland Street. The parade will end at the Pittsford Cemetery, followed by a ceremony.

You can see the parade route here. Parking will be available at the library parking lot on 24 State Street and side streets in the Village of Pittsford.

Brighton

Brighton’s parade will start at 10 a.m. at the Brighton High School parking lot. It will end at the Veterans Memorial with a ceremony.

The ceremony will feature several speakers and a wreath laying at the Brighton Veterans Memorial. You can see the parade route here.

Penfield

Penfield will hold a memorial day ceremony at 10:30 a.m. at the amphitheater in Veterans Memorial Park at 3100 Atlantic Avenue.

The ceremony will include retired Navy captain Tim Hardy as a guest speaker, essays by middle school students, and reflective music. There will also be a Penfield tradition, the Presentation of Roses to honor fallen military members.

Gates

Gates will hold a ceremony at the front lawn of its town hall on 1605 Buffalo Road. The ceremony will run from 9 to 10:30 a.m.

Greece

Greece’s parade will start at 11 a.m. and go down Long Pond Road from Janes Road to the Greece Town Hall Campus.

Then, at 11:45 a.m., there will be a remembrance ceremony at the Greece Town Hall Pavilion. Parking will be available at the town hall.