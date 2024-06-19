Gun scare at St. John Fisher turns out to be false alarm

PITTSFORD, N.Y. — St. John Fisher University went into a brief lockdown Wednesday evening after concerns about guns on campus.

An alert went out to the college community just before 6 p.m. after the school’s A.I. technology detected what appeared to be guns in the auditorium in Kearney Hall.

Monroe County sheriff’s deputies and university security quickly responded to the scene. They discovered the suspected weapons were actually prop guns being used in a theater production rehearsal.

The lockdown was lifted within 15 minutes after the all-clear was given.

