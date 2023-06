ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Three apartments with people inside were struck by gunfire on East Main Street near Beechwood Street on Tuesday morning. No one was hit.

Rochester Police responded to reports of gunfire around 1 a.m. and determined that the apartments along with a parked car were hit by bullets. In total, six people ranging from ages 15 to 59 were inside the apartments.

No one is in custody and police are still investigating.