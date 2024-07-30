Hall of Justice closed Tuesday afternoon, back to normal hours Wednesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Anyone looking to go to the Hall of Justice before it closes on Tuesday will have to wait until Wednesday.

The building is closed for the day due to an HVAC equipment malfunction. Only people looking to file an order of protection in Family Court will be able to get in the building. If you have questions or need to reschedule your court date, contact the specific court handling your case.

The Hall of Justice will be back to normal hours on Wednesday.