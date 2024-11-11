Halo portable power stations recalled due to fire risk

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced the recall of about 5,740 Halo 1000 portable power stations due to a fire risk posed by the units’ lithium-ion batteries.

A 79-year-old man in Bradenton, Florida died of smoke inhalation following a fire involving one of the power stations in June of 2022. There have also been four other reports of fires, including smoke inhalation and burn injuries.

Consumers should stop using the power stations immediately and contact the Halo recall hotline for a free replacement. The hotline number is 888-345-0481.

The Halo 1000 portable power stations were sold from October 2021 through March 2022 for between $1,000 and $1,300.

