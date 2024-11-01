Handcuffed man loaded into ambulance at Park Ave. police scene

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – At least a dozen law enforcement officers are working an investigation on Park Avenue Friday night.

This is happening at Somerset and Park, which runs between Berkeley Street and Culver Road.

A witness told News10NBC a man ran into a shop pursued by police, and started biting officers, trying to fend them off. Our news crew saw a handcuffed man being placed on a gurney and into an ambulance.

Police investigate on Park Avenue on Nov. 1, 2024. (Provided photo)

Police rush down East Avenue

A News10NBC crew is at the scene and will bring you updates as they become available.