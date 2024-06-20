Harborfest kicks off Friday at Ontario Beach Park with arts, crafts, food, and live music

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Harborfest kicks off Friday, June 21, at Ontario Beach Park, starting at noon.

The festival will feature arts, crafts, food, professional sand sculpture demonstrations, and more. Musical performers include traditional Irish group Connemara and “Appetite for Voltage”, and an AC/DC and Guns N’ Roses tribute band. The festival continues through Sunday at Ontario Beach Park. Admission is free.

Harborfest is an annual celebration of Rochester’s waterfront, attracting thousands of visitors each year to enjoy the food, entertainment, and activities along Lake Ontario.

Parking is available in the lots adjacent to the park. Visitors are encouraged to bring blankets or chairs to enjoy the concerts on the lawn.

Fleet Feet is also hosting a Harborfest 5k and 10k race to kick off the festivities on Saturday.

For more details on the musical lineup, vendors, and event schedule, click this link.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News 10 uses A.I.