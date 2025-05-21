‘Hard Knocks’ set to feature Bills Training Camp in Pittsford

PITTSFORD, N.Y. — A national light will shine on a local town this summer. The Buffalo Bills Training Camp at St. John Fisher University will be featured on the popular show, Hard Knocks.

Training Camp is usually in July, though the dates for this year haven’t been announced yet.

The NFL posted the news on X Wednesday afternoon.

It’s set to air on August 5. This is the 25th year Fisher will host the Bills for Training Camp.

