Haven’t been to an Amerks game yet? Here’s what the rest of the season looks like

The Rochester Americans stand on top of the AHL’s North Division to start the new year and have 22 games left on their home ice this season.

On January 10, the Amerks face the Utica Comets at Blue Cross Arena riding a 6-game win streak. The puck drops at 7:05 p.m. and the first 2,000 fans will receive an Amerks-branded winter hat.

Here is a schedule of the Amerk’s remaining home games and promotional nights in 2025:

January:

Friday, Jan. 17 vs. Lehigh Valley Phantoms ( Military Salute Night)

Wednesday, Jan. 29 vs. Utica Comets

Friday, Jan. 31 vs. Syracuse Crunch (Roc The Riverway Night)

February:

Friday, Feb. 7 vs. Belleville Senators

Friday, Feb. 14 vs. Syracuse Crunch ( Valentine’s Day Night )

) Sunday, Feb. 16 vs. Laval Rocket ( Kid’s Day )

) Wednesday, Feb. 19 vs. Cleveland Monsters

Friday, Feb. 21 vs. Belleville Senators

Saturday, Feb. 22 vs. Toronto Marlies ( Teddy Bear Toss Night )

) Wednesday, Feb. 26 vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins

March:

Wednesday, March 12 vs. Charlotte Checkers

Friday, March 14 vs. Providence Bruins ( St. Patrick’s Day )

) Friday, March 21 vs. Charlotte Checkers

Sunday, March 23 vs. Utica Comets ( Bills Day )

) Friday, March 28 vs. Bridgeport Islanders ( Hometown Heroes Night )

) Sunday, March 30 vs. Syracuse Crunch (Wrestling Day)

April:

Wednesday, April 2 vs. Springfield Thunderbirds

Wednesday, April 9 vs. Belleville Senators

Friday, April 11 vs. Laval Rocket ( Hall of Fame Night )

) Wednesday, April 16 vs. Cleveland Monsters

Friday, April 18th vs. Toronto Marlies (Fan Appreciation Night)

More information: