‘He should be behind bars’: Victor family outraged after teacher charged with raping minor

VICTOR, N.Y. — The Victor Central School District community is reeling after charges of rape were brought against David W. Porter, a high school teacher.

Parents and students expressed their outrage and concern.

One parent, whose kids attend the Victor Central School District and wished to remain anonymous, shared her relief that Porter was arrested.

“I was very mad, but I was very happy they found him and arrested him,” she said.

The Ontario County Sheriff’s Office alleges that Porter engaged in sexual intercourse with a minor in December.

He has been arraigned and released, which has left some community members uneasy.

“That’s very bad and not healthy for the community to have a person like this out from the jail,” the parent added.

Students in the district are particularly disturbed by the allegations.

“In our safe place. This is supposed to be a place where we learn, not be harassed or assaulted by a teacher. We’re supposed to trust them,” she said.

The sheriff’s office clarified that while the victim is a student, they are not a current student of Porter’s, and there is no evidence that the incident occurred on school property.

However, this does little to ease the concerns of students.

“I was personally disgusted by his actions — since I am a teenage girl that has to go to that school with a teacher like that. That’s really disgusting,” she expressed.

The investigation into the allegations against Porter is ongoing, and the school district is fully cooperating with authorities.

*A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses A.I.*