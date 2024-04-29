Head of Monroe County GOP says Doorley ‘will not be going anywhere’

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The head of the Monroe County Republican Committee is showing his support for the embattled district attorney after a now-viral encounter with police that’s led to calls for her resignation.

In a statement, Pat Reilly says he’s watched the body-worn camera footage of the traffic stop involving District Attorney Sandra Doorley, noting she has “wholeheartedly apologized.”

“Nobody is perfect, and everyone has a bad day – District Attorney Doorley has atoned, should not, and will not be going anywhere, and the Monroe County Republican Party continues to fully stand behind her and her office’s mission,” Reilly says.

His words echoed that of Monroe County Legislature Republican Conference Leader Steve Brew. In a statement Monday, he writes: “We will not allow a moment of clearly expressed regret to overshadow decades of dedication to our community, law enforcement, and the rule of law – the Republican Conference continues to support our District Attorney Sandra Doorley.”

On Monday, April 22, a Webster Police officer attempted to pull her over for speeding. Doorley drove to her house. On Wednesday, April 24, News10NBC learned about the traffic stop and started asking questions of both Doorley and Webster Police. On Thursday, April 25, Doorley sent out a statement to the media about it. She said she called the Webster Police chief and told him she would speak to the officer at her home.

“The Webster Police Officer followed me to my house and issued me a speeding ticket for my speed of 55 mph in a 35 mph zone,” her statement reads in part. “I acknowledged that I was speeding and I accepted the ticket. By 1 p.m. the following day, I pled guilty and sent the ticket to the Webster Town Court because I believe in accepting responsibility for my actions and had no intention of using my position to receive a benefit. Nobody, including your District Attorney, is above the rule of law, even traffic laws.”

Body-worn camera footage released by Webster on Friday, April 26 revealed more of what happened at Doorley’s home. In the video, Doorley and the officer have a tense interaction. At one point, when he points out she was speeding 20 mph above the speed limit, she replies “I don’t care.”

Additional officers eventually responded to her home and the original officer issued her a traffic ticket.

On Monday, Doorley released a video statement saying she would be participating in ethics training and says she’s been “humbled by her own stupidity” and asks for the community’s forgiveness.

READ: Steve Brew’s full statement

“The Webster Police Department did their job full-stop; we thank them for their service on this and every day and reiterate that all members of law enforcement must be treated with respect regardless of circumstance.

We will not allow a moment of clearly expressed regret to overshadow decades of dedication to our community, law enforcement, and the rule of law – the Republican Conference continues to support our District Attorney Sandra Doorley.

We welcome Democrats’ newfound support for our members of law enforcement and hope it will continue into the future. If Democrats in this County were as outspoken about carjackings, robberies, and murders as they are now about a traffic stop, perhaps we’d all be in a better and safer place.”

READ: Patrick Reilly’s statement

“I have reviewed the several minutes of body-worn camera footage of the traffic stop involving District Attorney Sandra Doorley, which she has taken responsibility for, paid her ticket for, and wholeheartedly apologized for. In perspective, I have also watched several decades of our District Attorney fighting for victims, safeguarding our community, standing beside and for our members of law enforcement, and defending the rule of law – even at times when she was only one. Democrats who now pretend to care about law enforcement, including some who have been criminally investigated themselves, have no credibility to speak on this matter. Let’s not pretend the same party that allows their constituents to be shot, robbed, and murdered on a daily basis cares about the rule of the law in this County. Nobody is perfect, and everyone has a bad day – District Attorney Doorley has atoned, should not, and will not be going anywhere, and the Monroe County Republican Party continues to fully stand behind her and her office’s mission.”