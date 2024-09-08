Heads up: Rochester Half Marathon to impact traffic next Sunday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The annual Rochester Half Marathon and 5K is one week away, and it’s set to impact traffic.

The race is on Sunday, Sept. 15 and starts at 7:30 a.m. on Maplewood Drive. As runner’s pass through checkpoints along the race, those roads will reopen. Organizers say law enforcement along with volunteers will work to lessen the impact on those uninvolved in the race.

Runners will cross the finish line at Innovative Field on Morrie Silver Way — which will close Saturday night at 5 p.m.

State Street may see heavy traffic while people head to Innovative Field for the race.

Here’s a rundown of which road will be closed and when:

Approx. 6am – 11am:

· Maplewood Dr from Lake Ave to Gorsline St

· Maplewood Ave from Maplewood Dr to dead end at Rose Gardens

· Bridgeview Drive from Rt 104 to Keehl Street

· Maplewood Drive from Keehl Street to Lake Ave

Approx. 7am – 9am:

· Petten Street from Lake Avenue to the River

Approx. 7:30am – 11am:

· Driving Park Bridge

Approx. 7:30am – 11am:

· Smith/Bausch Street Bridge

Approx. 7:30am – 11am:

· Morrie Silver Way from Verona St to State St

· Platt St from State St to Mill St

· Plymouth Ave from Allen to Brown St

Approx. 7:30am – 11am:

· State St btwn Brown & Allen

Irondequoit:

Approx. 7:30am – 10:30am:

· There will be no southbound travel on Thomas Ave

· There may be delays crossing St. Paul Blvd, mainly for side streets west of St. Paul Blvd (especially btwn 8am -10:30am)

O’Rorke Bridge:

· Traffic can cross over bridge; lift will remain closed and not be raised for boat traffic from 4am – 1:30pm

Organizers say the race wraps up around 11 a.m.For more information including course maps, road closures, and amenities for runners, click here.