Heat advisory begins at 11 a.m. in Finger Lakes region

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for some counties in the Finger Lakes region that starts at 11 a.m. and ends at 8 p.m. on Thursday.

The heat index will be in the mid to upper 90s with high humidity, leading to a risk of heat illnesses. The advisory will go into effect in Monroe, Wayne, Livingston, Ontario, Genesee, Orleans, Niagara, northern Cayuga, Oswego, and Jefferson.

To protect yourself from the heat, drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, and stay out

of the sun. Also, limit the time that young children and pets stay outside in the heat.