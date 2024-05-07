Heavy police presence on Dewey Avenue after two RPD cars damaged

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — There is a heavy Rochester Police presence on several blocks of Dewey Avenue after two RPD cars were damaged.

One RPD car was towed away with severe damage to the front and another car crashed into the curb near Glenwood Avenue. Police have shut down Dewey Avenue from Emerson Street to Lexington Avenue.

News10NBC’s crew is hearing that there was some sort of chase that ended in a crash. Our crew saw at least 20 police cars rush to the scene and saw officers surrounding a house.