Help Rochester families: Donate coats at Seneca Park Zoo through November 30

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Temperatures are steadily dropping in upstate New York and folks are starting to pull out puffer coats, mittens, hats, and cozy socks. Not everyone has that luxury.

That’s why the Seneca Park Zoo is hosting a coat drive with Willow Domestic Violence Center. The zoo has placed bins along its front entrance for new or gently used coat donations of all sizes. Those who donate will get a $2 off zoo coupon per coat.

Every coat will go to a family at the Willow Domestic Violence Center. The coat drive runs until Saturday, November 30.

The Zoo says there is still plenty to do in the colder months. For a list of upcoming events, click here.