‘Helping local businesses thrive’: Vendors participate in Roc Made Holiday event

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The ROC Made Holiday event brought a festive atmosphere to the Port of Rochester building near Ontario Beach Park.

More than 40 small businesses showcased a variety of homemade holiday gifts, including soaps, jewelry, woodworking, and pottery. Attendees even had the opportunity to design their own sweatshirts.

Lyndsay Deseo of Chickadee Designs expressed her enthusiasm for participating in the event.

“Events like this are important because you’re helping local businesses thrive and you’re getting a lot of unique art as well. And we put a lot of time and effort into it, so being here and having people buy all of our stuff feels really great,” Deseo said.

The event also featured a fundraising raffle to benefit 13thirty Cancer Connect, an organization that supports young people navigating cancer diagnoses.

