Henrietta firefighters rescue baby rabbits from smoke at Red Robbin restaurant

HENRIETTA, N.Y. — The Henrietta Fire Department rescued four baby rabbits from a small fire at Red Robbin restaurant on Jefferson Road on Friday.

Firefighters arrived in the afternoon after getting reports of smoke inside the restaurant. Crews found a rabbit’s nest while extinguishing the fire. They put the rabbits in a box and took them to a safe location where the mother could return to her babies.

Firefighters say the smoke started from mulch outside the restaurant. They’re warning people not to discard cigarettes on mulch as it could start a fire.