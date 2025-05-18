Henrietta’s Memorial Day parade honors fallen heroes

HENRIETTA, N.Y. – One town is kicking off its Memorial Day celebrations early.

The town of Henrietta held its Memorial Day parade Sunday, May 18, starting at 1 p.m. from Rush-Henrietta Senior High School and ending at Veterans Memorial Park.

Several local school bands and teams had the opportunity to march in the parade.

After the parade, a ceremony was held to honor the fallen, followed by a picnic. The event also featured a musical tribute from the Henrietta Community Chorus.

The city of Rochester’s Memorial Day parade is scheduled for Monday, May 26.

