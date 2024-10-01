Here are the details for October’s ‘Thursday Thinkers’ series

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The City of Rochester is hosting forums throughout the month of October to help parent support their children’s academic success.

It’s called the “Thursday Thinkers” series, and the first forum is October 3 at Rochester Community Sports Complex from 6 to 7:30 p.m. That forum will focus on deciphering RCSD’s School Choice and Charter School Lottery.

Parents can look forward to hearing about special programs in the district, academic offerings, and can have help navigating choosing a school that best fits their student.

Here are more details on the other Thursday Thinker forums this month:

Thursday, Oct. 17: Preparing Black Scholars for the College Application Season. This discussion will include an emphasis on the challenges and opportunities for Black students during the college application process. The Urban League of Rochester’s Black Scholars program is this session’s presenting partner, and Taurean Uthman, Vice President of Youth Education and Development, will lead the conversation.

Thursday, Oct. 24: Uncovering the Mystery of Scholarships and Financial Aid During the College Application Season. Participants will learn about the many scholarship and financial aid opportunities available to students, including FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid); CSS Profile; the Excelsior Scholarship; Rochester Institute of Technology's Destler/Johnson Rochester City Scholars; and the University of Rochester's Rochester Promise. The presenting partner is the Rochester Education Foundation, and Tawana Jackson and Phil Hounshell will lead the conversation.

Each month, Thursday Thinkers focuses on a different topic. If you have an idea for a future Thursday Thinkers series, you can submit feedback through this link.