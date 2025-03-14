‘He’s an animal’: Wife of murdered officer speaks after killer’s prison assault on corrections officer

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Lynn Mazurkiewicz, the widow of slain Rochester Police Officer Tony Mazurkiewicz, and Rochester Police Chief David Smith are speaking out after a video surfaced on social media showing Kelvin Vickers, the man who murdered Lynn’s husband and two other men, attacking a corrections officer.

Mazurkiewicz is not surprised by Vickers’ attack on Corrections Officer Corey Clark in Coxsackie Correctional Facility on January 6th.

“There is no question in my mind he had every intention of killing him. I’m not shocked by anything he does, because he’s an animal. He’s cruel, violent, he’s just evil,” Mazurkiewicz said.

She has been closely following Vickers since his incarceration and claims this is not the first time he has attacked a corrections officer.

“You just don’t get transferred around just because you checked out the wrong library book,” she said.

Lynn fears it is only a matter of time before Vickers kills someone else.

She believes he should be placed in solitary confinement for life.

“Because he’s put my family in a type of solitary confinement as well,” she added.

Chief Smith expressed concern over the safety of both prisoners and guards.

“To think that something like this can happen, this individual is able to get a weapon and allegedly attack an officer is beyond the pale.”

Chief Smith says Vickers has traumatized Lynn’s family and the police department family.

He took away a valuable member of both families.

“No injury is small injury. My heart goes out to this C.O. and his family because I know what’s it’s like,” he said.

Mazurkiewicz has a message for Governor Hochul: “These men and women who are working with people like Kelvin Vickers, they are in danger every single day. And this video just shows how much danger.”

The case is currently before the Greene County Grand Jury.

Vickers is now at Attica Prison, serving a life sentence without parole.

