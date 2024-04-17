High school coach of basketball star Dyaisha Fair: ‘She’s the best player I’ve ever seen play’

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester’s own Syracuse University women’s basketball star Dyaisha Fair is heading to the WNBA after her historic season.

News10NBC spoke with Fair’s high school coach, Jack Palmeri, after Fair was drafted by the Las Vegas Aces. The Edison Tech alumni was selected as the 16th overall pick on Monday night.

Coach Palmeri described Fair getting drafted as one of the proudest moment of his life, the best feeling in the world, and surreal. He said there was never a doubt is his mind that Fair would make it to the level she’s at now. Though she’s only 5 foot 5, he said that never mattered because she’s a certified bucket.

Palmeri said that coming into high school, Fair was always a hard worker on and off the court. She outworked pretty much anybody.

Palmeri said that Fair had plans as a young girl and she followed through with those plans. He says it’s an exciting time for women’s basketball and, though he would’ve like to see Fair go higher in the draft, he can’t wait to see her play in the league.

“She’s the best player I’ve ever seen play,” Palmeri said. “I haven’t seen her game change that much from the high school level. I mean, obviously, she’s increased in her talent but she has done the same at every level she’s been at. She’s played to that level and she’s just getting better and better and I can’t wait to see her at this next level.”

Fair gave a shoutout to Rochester during the draft. She had a flower on her suit jacket, symbolizing Rochester being the Flower City. She will start her WNBA career when the Aces take on Brittney Griner and the Phoenix Mercury on May 14.

This college basketball season, Fair climbed to fifth on the NCAA Division I all-time scoring list, passing up Brittney Griner. Palmeri said its an exciting time for women’s basketball across the country.

“I think it’s just going to bring so much light to a lot of little girls minds that they can do anything they want to do,” he said.