Highland Hospital holds active shooter drill

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Highland Hospital held an active shooter drill on Monday morning where local and state law enforcement practiced their response.

There was a big sign outside of Highland Hospital to alert patients and staff. The drill specifically simulated how the hospital staff and first responders would coordinate together to handle an active shooter situation.

They performed the drill in the hospital’s new patient tower, which is scheduled to open this summer.

“We’re just seeing way too much active shooters and violence at the healthcare setting and throughout every other setting,” said Susan Knapp, Highland Hospital’s emergency preparedness coordinator. “So we need to be prepared. We need to know how to respond and how people can save themselves.”

Several agencies took part including the Rochester Police Department, New York State Police, the Rochester Fire Department, and AMR.

“This is a great opportunity for all of us to work together because when a big incident, like an active shooter, occurs it’s an all hands on deck all agencies responding,” said RPD Lt. Greg Bello.