Hilton Marching Band headed to D.C., marching in National Memorial Day Parade

HILTON, N.Y. — Hundreds of towns and cities in America will have parades for Memorial Day, but of course, the parade in Washington, D.C. holds a special significance — The National Memorial Day Parade.

One lucky local marching band is set to march in that very parade, and hit the road on Sunday morning.

The Hilton Crimson Cadets Marching Band gathered at Hilton High School Sunday morning before departing on a bus for D.C.

And they're off! Best of luck to the Hilton Crimson Cadet Marching Band as they head to Wahington, D.C. to march in tomorrow's National Memorial Day Parade. pic.twitter.com/5NeFGdLlyE — Hilton CSD (@HiltonCSD) May 26, 2024

News10NBC met the marching band before they left to wish them luck, and learn a little more about why the trip means so much.

“I feel very honored,” says senior drum major Addy Newland. “Especially since we’ve taken an entire year to plan everything. Like, we’ve put in a lot of hard work and dedication to make sure that we feel that we’re completely prepared for this trip.”

Addy has a special tie to Memorial Day, and to Washington, D.C.

“My mom has gone down to D.C. with the Honor Flight of America,” Addy shares. “She’s told me about a lot of the really cool things that they have in D.C.”

The team is one of only a handful of marching bands in New York chosen to represent the state in the parade.

“It’s a huge honor,” says Marching Band Director of the Hilton Crimson Cadets, Charlotte Collins. “And I’m very grateful, and I don’t take it lightly. These kids sound great and they’ve worked really hard to be ready to perform.”

The Hilton Fire Department helped to send off the band as they boarded the bus ad hit the road.

The parade in D.C. starts at 2 p.m. and will include appearances by World War II veterans, Miss America, a musical act, and more to celebrate the stories of American sacrifice and remembrance.