Hindu Temple of Rochester celebrates spring with ‘Holi’ festival

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It may be Easter weekend, but the weekend is not limited to just one celebration.

It’s also the Holi Festival, celebrated as the festival of colors, love, and spring by Hindus. And at the Hindu Temple of Rochester, there was music, food, and even a flash mob.

“Irrespective of class, creed, religion, everybody comes here. We all celebrate friendship, love, and the colors,” said Krishna Kumar Kaza, president of the Hindu Temple of Rochester.

Holi also celebrates the arrival of spring in India and Nepal, the end of winter, and the blossoming of love.