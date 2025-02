ROCHESTER, N.Y. – At 9:30 p.m. on Friday, a bicyclist was hit by a car in the area of Norton Street and North Street. The cyclist was taken to the hospital where he died of his injuries.

The driver of the car left the scene. Police were able to find the vehicle that hit the victim and police are talking to a person of interest.

The investigation is still in the early stages and News10NBC will update the story as we learn more.