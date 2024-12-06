Hochul’s plan to fix New York’s weather-worn highways: See which local roads will be repaired

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Living in Western New York means dealing with cracks and potholes on the roads. However, new legislation is set to address this issue by improving the state’s highways, particularly in areas most affected by harsh weather.

Governor Hochul announced that $100 million will be allocated to repave 551 miles of highways across New York State. Of this, $24.1 million is designated for roadways in the Finger Lakes and Western New York region.

Here’s a list of repairs (totaling $13.5 million) coming to the Finger Lakes Region:

$1.5 million to resurface Route 96 from Route 366 to the Village of Waterloo, Town of Fayette, Seneca County.

$2.6 million to resurface Route 77 from Interstate 90 to Route 63 and Route 63 from Route 77 to the northern boundary of the Iroquois National Wildlife Refuge, Genesee and Orleans Counties.

$1.4 million to resurface Route 31A from Hulberton Road to Redman Road, Orleans and Monroe Counties.

$2.3 million to resurface Route 39 from the Village of Geneseo to the Village of Avon, Livingston County.

$683,000 to resurface Routes 943C and 253 from Route 64 to Route 65, Monroe County.

$2.6 million to resurface Route 259 from Interstate 490 to Route 104, Monroe County.

$2.4 million to resurface Route 20A from the Hamlet of Varysburg to the Village of Warsaw, Wyoming County.

“With winters like ours, it is especially vital that New York leads the way when it comes to making substantial investments into our infrastructure. That’s exactly what this funding from Governor Hochul will do, and I commend her and Commissioner Dominguez for continuing our commitment to safer roads and safer conditions for drivers statewide,” said Senator Jeremy Cooney.

To see the list of repairs for the rest of New York State, click here.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses A.I.