Holocaust survivors in Rochester receive funding to support quality of life

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Holocaust survivors in Rochester are receiving $255,000 in grants from the state and from foundations, announced the Jewish Family Services on Thursday.

The funding is going to 100 survivors in the area to improve their quality of life. It’s the largest collective gift ever made to support the direct service needs of survivors.

“We will now be able to continue this important work, supporting those who have suffered so much, and are now focused on living their best life possible as they age and face new challenges,” said Deb Rosen, CEO of Jewish Family Services.

The money will help with health care access, home essentials, transportation, and food.