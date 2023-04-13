Home on East Ridge Road is unlivable after fire on Wednesday night

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Firefighters say a home on East Ridge Road is no longer livable after a fire broke out on Wednesday night.

The Rochester Fire Department was called to the home just before 7 p.m. They say the fire began under the back porch and spread to the attic. The four adults, two children, and two pets made it out safely.

“Crews made an aggressive attack on the outside then moved to the inside. The fire on the outside is a windy afternoon here so the flames quickly spread up the side of the house,” said RFD Deputy Chief Jim Ryan.

The back of the home has considerable fire damage and the cause is under investigation.