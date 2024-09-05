Homeowners in Farmington neighborhood face insurance battle after July hail storm damage

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

FARMINGTON, N.Y. — Remember those storms we got in mid-July? There are still homes with holes in them from the hail, and homeowners say they can’t get their insurance company to cover the entire cost. At the same time, their neighbors have brand new roofs.

Chief Investigative Reporter Berkeley Brean went out to the neighborhood in Farmington. The owners say the difference is the insurance company, and everyone who complained are Allstate customers.

“Total estimated for our home was a little over $70,000. And Allstate has initially offered us a little over $7,000,” said homeowner Alana Dodgson.

“Our initial estimate was $45,000. We got back an initial offer of $8,400,” said homeowner Kristin Wright.

“My estimate was roughly about $50,000 and I’ve got about $20,000,” said homeowner James Hessenius.

“The estimate from the construction company was about… was over $59,000. I got $18,000,” said homeowner Kathleen Wagner.

“There’s nine houses on on this side of the street, and nine of the 12 are getting new roofs so far,” Wright said.

Berkeley Brean, News10NBC: “And the only difference is?”

Homeowners: “The insurance companies!”

One owner says Allstate accused him of hitting his roof with a hammer to make it appear to be storm related.

News10NBC reached out for an explanation from Allstate. Berkeley contacted the company early Thursday morning and showed them damage photos and direct quotes. They asked for the contact info for the homeowners and Berkeley shared what the homeowners allowed him to.

