Homeowners in Greece create larger-than-life snake out of snow

GREECE, N.Y. — When it snows, most people build a snowman. If you find yourself in the Greece area, be on the lookout for a different impressive snow sculpture.

Local homeowner crafted a massive serpent out of snow, complete with painted scales and features. The creators added a unique touch by using a red-painted twig to form the serpent’s forked tongue.

With temperatures holding steady, the hope is that this snow beast will remain intact for a while longer.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses A.I.