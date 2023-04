HONEOYE FALLS, N.Y. — A Honeoye Falls man was charged with raping a child under the age of 15.

Brian T. McGovern, 20, was arrested on April 11 and is charged with rape in the second degree after an investigation by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office.

He was taken to the Livingston County Jail on $1,000 cash or $2,000 bond.