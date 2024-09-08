Honoring fallen heroes during ‘Operation Patriot 9/11’ at Ontario Beach Park

ONTARIO BEACH, N.Y. — The community gathered at Ontario Beach Park for an annual ride to honor the heroes who responded to the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001.

The ride is named after Todd M. Beamer, a University of Rochester alumnus who tried to regain control of the United Flight 93 from hijackers.

Local county, state, and federal law enforcement led the ride, which started at Ontario Beach Park and stretches all the way to Brockport.

Put together by the Operation Patriot Foundation, the tribute ride began as the nation’s first-known 9/11 tribute ride. The first one was put on just 19 days after the 2001 attacks.

It’s one of New York’s longest-running motorcycle rides.

After the ride, a memorial ceremony will honor all of the fallen heroes, and pay tribute to those currently serving. The ceremony features MCSO Color Guard, LBS Highlanders Pipes & Drums, and the Monroe County American Legion Honor Guard.

Attendees can enjoy live music from all different bands after the ceremony along with food trucks, auction items, and a vendor fair. Organizers say they’re auctioning off a signed cleat from Bills quarterback, Josh Allen.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Crime Stoppers K9 Initiative.

Here’s the schedule of events: