House and car hit by gunfire in separate areas of city overnight

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A barrage of bullets hit a home on the city’s southwest side overnight and a car on the city’s northwest side.

Two adults and a child were inside the home on Plymouth Avenue near Columbia Avenue when gunfire struck it on Friday just after midnight. No one was hit. News10NBC’s photojournalist heard witnesses shouting about a gun fight that broke out and saw Rochester Police officers picking up dozens of bullet casings.

Before that, officers found a car with several bullet holes on Flower City Park near Lake Avenue around 10:30 p.m. on Thursday. No one was hit. In both cases, RPD has not made an arrest. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.