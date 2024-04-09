How can you recycle or donate your solar eclipse glasses?

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Even though it was cloudy, seeing the skies over the Rochester area go dark in the middle of the afternoon on Monday was a sight special to many people.

But now that the total solar eclipse is over and the next one in Rochester won’t be until another 120 years from now, how can you recycle your total eclipse glasses?

The New York City Office of Emergency Management says you can recycle the carboard frames but you need to remove the lenses, since they’re not recyclable. If you’d like to just donate the glasses, here are two drop off events: