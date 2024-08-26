How to get gas for just a penny at BJ’s Wholesale Club in Henrietta and Greece

HENRIETTA, N.Y. — BJ’s Wholesale Club is offering a Fuel Saver event that could get members gas for as low as one cent per gallon.

Here’s how it works:

BJ’s has a list of about 200 grocery and household items on its Fuel Saver list. The list includes everything from laundry detergent to Lipton iced tea. For every item you buy on that list, you get 10 cents off per gallon of gas.

Right now, gas is $3.21 at BJ’s in Henrietta and $3.29 at BJ’s in Greece.

So, if you buy 32 items on the Fuel Saver list at the Henrietta BJ’s or 33 items at the Greece location, you’ll get gas for just a penny.

Click here for the official list of items included in the Fuel Saver Program.

